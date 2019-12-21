<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, of not showing concern over the kidnap of its Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpepi.

In a WhatsApp message forwarded to the Permanent Secretary in charge of security, Governor’s Office, Calabar, Dr Alfred Mboto on Saturday, the Vice Chairman of NLC Comrade Lawrence Achuta regretted the action of Mr. Ayade.

“Today makes it the 5th day that he has been in captivity. Permit me to further State here that His Excellency has not shown any form concern, despite our letter to him about 12 hours after the incident.

“In the past 7 days, we were informed of about five kidnap cases in and around Calabar. The organized labour community is deeply worried over the deplorable situation in the state.

“We use this opportunity to inform you that we cannot guarantee industrial peace in Calabar during this festive period; as we cannot pretend to glory, in the name of Carnival, when people are kidnapped in the State almost on a daily basis.

“We pray you reach His Excellency, in order to avoid any unpleasant reactions from the Labour Community. The State is no longer safe for us, Sir. God bless” the NLC Vice Chairman said.

When DAILY POST spoke with the Permanent Secretary Dr Alfred Mboto via phone on Saturday evening, he said regretted that NLC could send such official matter to him through WhatsApp.

“To me, that it’s personal communication between me and him, I cannot tender that to the Governor. I am not in position of any letter from the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), I have not been served with any letter at all.

“What I saw was a text message on my phone from the Vice Chairman of the NLC that is not official communication. He said that they cannot guarantee industrial peace in this Christmas period.

“We are as a government have tried our best to make sure that there is peace, security and safety, the security agencies have beefed up security and intensified patrol with a view to ensuring that the victim and other persons kidnapped are rescued and release.

“Government was doing everything humanly possible to make sure that those kidnapped are released and rescued. To me, I don’t think that their threat is going to be productive.

“He sent the text through his Whatsapp and that I should inform the governor about their plan but it would have been good and makes it official if he writes it so that I can make available to the Governor, I saw this as personal communication between me and him, it is not official” he stated.