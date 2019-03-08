



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that about 818 million women are suffering from one form of violence and intimidation across the globe.

Chairperson of the National Women Commission of the Congress, Comrade Mercy Okezie disclosed this while speaking at 2019 international women’s day celebration in Abuja.

Comrade Okezie said gender based violence is costing the world billions of dollars in business opportunities in terms of lost productivity, reputation and litigation, adding that In Nigeria, the just concluded NLC national delegate conference in line with I’ll convention, adopted a sexual harassment in the workplace policy.

She said “Today, we join sisters all over the world to celebrate 2019 international women’s day with the theme “Balance for better’ which aims at addressing the widening gap of inequalities in the world of work. Globally, 818 million women have experienced violence and harassment, marginalization, discrimination against race, class, caste disability, gender identity, migrant status, indigenous status or age.

“Gender based violence alone costs businesses billions in terms of lost productivity, reputation and litigation. In Nigeria, the just concluded NLC national delegate conference in line with I’ll convention, adopted a sexual harassment in the workplace policy.

“We hope to seize this opportunity to sensitive the Nigerian women and popularise this policy. In spite of the earlier struggle, education and sensitization and similar movements put across to firmly bring gender issues to public eye and on the political agenda, we notice determined backlash with discriminatory and misogynist populist movements challenging democratic societies; while discrimination and inequality continue to characterize and share our unions and work, relegating women to lower pay, low quality jobs and precarious working conditions.

“This year’s theme provides a unified guide to sensitize and spur to action plans and activities reinforcing the theme all year and certainly not a one off celebration that ends today. Everyone has a part to play, all the time every day and everywhere. Let’s do anything humanly possible to enthrone a gender Ballance world, Zero tolerance to, Sexual harassment/assault, domestic violence, trafficking in persons. All forms of discrimination, harmful traditional practices, child marriage, slavery and servitude. Fellow sisters, it is time to unsettle, shakeup, and uproot the settled bias against women,” she said.

She asked Nigerians to join an international law to call time on gender based violence and harassment, adding that the time to act is now.