The wife of the Abia State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, has built and handed over 3 Bungalow houses to 3 indigent Abia beneficiaries.

It was gathered that the gifts were part of the Abia First Lady’s gestures in touching the lives of the downtrodden or indigent ones across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking, during the official handing over of the keys, Mrs. Ikpeazu disclosed that giving to the less privileged is an opportunity that every child of God should look forward to as it is one of the ways to please God which according to her, is an instruction from God.

Mrs. Ikpeazu assured the people that this present administration will not relent until the issues of shelter become a thing of the past.

She, however, thanked God for the grace to bless people with shelter, she prayed for prosperity, long life and good health for the occupants of each of the houses.

She used the opportunity to interact with some of the villagers whose situations need urgent attention and promised to respond with swift action.

Responding to what they described as the New Year gift of love, the over joyous beneficiaries sang songs of praises to God for choosing to remember them at such a time.

They encouraged the Governor and his wife to continue with the transformation already going on in the state while praying for God’s protection towards them.

Elder Aguwamba’s story was quite a sad tale, having lived for several years in faraway Lagos eking little for a living with a large family and consequently was unable to build a house to return back to in his home town at retirement.

His Children also having no place to stay, seldom returned home either; but courtesy of Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, he and his family will now have a house to come home to.

The first and second beneficiaries had one thing in common; former houses far from habitable for even animals.

Abia First Lady had since the inception of the incumbent administration built, furnished and handed over 70 houses and also has handed over cash worth millions to the less privileged using her Vicar Hope Foundation, under a project the Widows Indigent Shelter Scheme (WISS).