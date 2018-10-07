



A center for rehabilitation of mentally deranged women has been commissioned in Umuahia by the state governor’s wife, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu.

Named Body and Mind Centre, it was established by Active Support and Care (ASC), a non-governmental organisation. It would provide support that could lead to improved wellbeing, employment opportunities and economic prosperity to the needy, especially women.

Speaking at the event, ASC Founder/Chairman, Endi Ezengwa, a United Kingdom-trained community mental health worker and expert in psychological therapies, said ASC was registered in The Gambia, United Kingdom, United States, Rwanda and Nigeria and is a member of Global Health Workforce Alliance and World Federation for Mental Health.

He disclosed that the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has allocated 50 hectares of land for the centre.