Wife of Abia State governor, Nkechi Ikpeazu, has called on the State Judiciary to immediately try all pending cases against persons accused of child rape, defilement or abused women in the state.

Ikpeazu’s call was contained in her address presented during a one day campaign and sensitisation programme organised by her office, in conjunction with the state chapter of National Council of Women Society (NCWS), in Umuahia, on Wednesday, has as its theme: “Together Against gender Based Violence.”

She further called on the state House of Assembly to the challenge and pass the following Bills into Law, which include a Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of Violence against Persons’; A Bill for a law to Abolish harmful and Obnoxious Widowhood Practices in Abia and a Bill for a Law for equal rights and Opportunities for Men, Women and Special persons in Abia State.

She showed concern that in spite of the existence of laws at the Federal level such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015, as well as legislation at State level to protect the wellbeing of women and children, “perpetrators continue their despicable acts with impunity.

“On rare occasions when incidence of Rape are reported, victims are intimidated and shamed into silence. We sympathise with survivors of these sadistic acts and urged them to speak up and confronting the monster.”