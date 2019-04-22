<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Judicial Council has removed the name and image of Walter Onnoghen from its members list on its website.

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Tanko Muhammad was listed by the NJC as the acting chairman of the council. The Council, on Thursday, approved the extension of the appointment of Justice Muhammad for another three months following a recommendation sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Onnoghen, who was convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal last Thursday, is now listed as a former Chief Justices of Nigeria.

CCT convicted Onnoghen on a six-count charge involving false and non-declaration of assets. The tribunal also ordered the removal of Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairman, National Judicial Council (NJC). He was barred from holding public office for 10 years for contravening the CCB laws in his Assets Declaration Form.

The position of the deputy chairman of the council is still yet unfilled but according to Constitution the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court will be appointed the Deputy Chairman.

The 23-man member list of the NJC includes acting chairman of the Council, Justice Muhammad; President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Z.A. Bulkachuwa; retired Justice of the Supreme Court and former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola; retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sunday Akintan; and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi; retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice, V.O.A Omage.

The member list also has the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati; President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice Babatunde Adejumo; Chief Judge, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abiola; Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah; Chief Judge of Imo State, Pascal Nnadi; Chief Judge of Delta State, Marshal Umukoro are also on the list.

Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State Grand Kadi Mohammed Abdulkadir; and President, Customary Court of Appeal, Plateau State, Justice Julia Kyentu; President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro (SAN); former NBA President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); NBA member, Dr Muiz Banire (SAN); NBA member. Damien Dodo (SAN) and another NBA member, Efe Etomi.

Retired public servant, Mrs Rakiya Ibrahim; a retired Permanent Secretary, Mrs R.I Inga and Secretary to the Council, Ahmed Gambo Saleh complete the list.