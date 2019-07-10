<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Justice Tanko Muhammed as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Muhammad was sworn-in by president Buhari after the controversial suspension of the former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen in controversial circumstances.

The Council equally sent a recommendations to the governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, for the appointment of Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the states.

Council further considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the Council on Wednesdays under the chairmanship of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.

A statement issued Mr.Soji Oye, Director, Information, National Judicial Council said the Council also called on State Executives to commence immediate implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary.

The statement reads:

The meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Subsequently, the plenary of the meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the States.

They are; Justice Muhammad Sifawa for appointment as Chief Judge of Sokoto State; Justice Kazeem Alogba for appointment as Lagos State Chief Judge; Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, for appointment as Chief Judge, Anambra State; Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm, for appointment as Chief Judge of Ebonyi State and Hon. Mr. Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki as Chief Judge of Niger State.

Others are Hon. Mr. Justice Filibus B. Andetur as Chief Judge of Taraba State; Kadi Tijjani Yakasai as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano; Kadi Is a Gantsa for appointment as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal and Jigawa State

The newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

Council at the meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the States Judiciary and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation.

It posited that this is not only in line with the Constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position.