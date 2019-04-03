<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Judicial Council on Wednesday said it had reached a decision on the allegations of misconduct against suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and Justice I. T. Muhammad.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the NJC, Soji Oye, in a statement on Wednesday.

Oye, however, said the decisions of the Council cannot be made public until it is made available to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Onnoghen were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

He also said the Council reached a decision on the petitions written by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and others and conveyed its decision to President Buhari, adding: “Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”