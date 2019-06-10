The National Judicial Council (NJC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting the voluntary retirement of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.
The NJC gave the commendation at its emergency meeting on Monday, during which members deliberated on the President’s decision in relation to Onnoghen’s exit from the Bench.
NJC’s spokesman, Soji Oye said, in a statement on Monday that members of the judicial body noted that Buhari’s acceptance of Onnoghen’s retirement was in line with its recommendation to the President on 3rd April, 2019.
