



The National Judicial Council (NJC) has just sent the statement below to newsmen announcing the appointment of a justice of the Supreme Court and new chief judges for Abia, Benue, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara.

Three new judges were also appointed for the Ogun State High Court while a new Kadi was named for Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo also has a new President.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, at its 87th Meeting of 3rd and 4th October, 2018, recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and Governors of Abia, Benue, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara States, Eight (8) successful candidates for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Courts and Judicial Officers.

They are:-

1. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, (JCA)

2. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ABIA STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe

3. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, BENUE STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Aondover Kaka’an

4. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Mosunmola Arinola Dipeolu

5. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

i) Oludayo Oluwabamise Osunfisan

ii) Olusola Stephen Oloyede

iii) Olatunde Hassan Oyajinmi

6. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KWARA STATE

i) Zakariyah Abdulrasaq

7. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Mr. Justice Eni Esan

The newly appointed candidates will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors as the case may be.

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information