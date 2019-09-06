<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Manager, Legal at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Danladi Ibrahim, is now acting Managing Director of the Authority.

A visit to the website of the Authority yesterday showed Danladi has been named acting managing director barely two weeks after the immediate past Managing Director of the Authority, Senator Olorunibe Mamora, left to join the Federal Executive Council as Minister of State for Health.

Since the office of Managing Director was vacant, there have been reports of some administrative confusion at the NIWA headquarters over who will act pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director by the Federal Government.

The appointment of Mamora, however, created a vacuum to be filled by the Federal Government and since his exit no one has been mandated to act from the senior officials in the agency.

But, Danladi who has been appointed acting MD for a third time in a row has now assumed the acting position pending further directive.

He was appointed in acting position after the voluntary resignation of Hajia Maryam Ciroma in 2015.

He was also appointed acting MD after the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha left in 2017.

However, according to a circular made available to newsmen yesterday, the acting NIWA boss has made some redeployments in the Authority.

In a circular which emanated from his office titled summary posting and signed by Manager, Engineering, Asindi Iloba, said that Fidelis Agbahi has been appointed acting General Manager, Area Office, while Titus Adoga, was appointed Assistant General Manager, Area Offices while was appointed Area Manager, Onitsha, Henry Adimoha and Sheba Tom was appointed Area Manager Port Harcourt and Yenegoa respectively.

The Head of Marine, Lagos Office, Sarat Braimah, was however appointed Area Manager of Lagos, Sagir Muhammed, Warri, Sulaiman Gonagi, Eket, Abubarkar Wathamata, Yauri, Jibola Ogboye, Abeokuta, Akintade Akinlabi, Igbokoda and Adeboye Akapo, Minna.