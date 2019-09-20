<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is set to train journalists in Bauchi State on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Chairman Bauchi State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ibrahim Malam Goje, disclosed this Thursday during the opening ceremony of a three-day training on gender equity, safety and gender sensitive reporting for women journalists organized by the Bauchi state chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in collaboration with Norwegian Union of Journalists held in Bauchi.

Malam Goje said the union has discussed with the agency on the training and it has given approval to conduct the training soon.

According to him, over 250 journalists in the state were recently trained on ICT by the union in collaboration with Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) Bauchi.

He tlm, therefore, commended the National Association of Women Journalists for organizing the workshop promising that NUJ would continue to work hand in hand with NAWOJ to build the capacity of media practitioners in the state.

Also speaking, the special guest of honor and Chairman caretaker Committee of Bogoro Local Government, Mr Iliya Habila, advocated hazards allowances and insurance scheme for working journalists in the country pointing out that they face risks in course of their duties.

Earlier, the state NAWOJ chairperson Mrs Bulak Afsa explained that the workshop was aimed at updating the knowledge of her members on safety and gender sensitive reporting.

She said the workshop would also provide opportunity for the women journalists to discuss problems affecting their profession and build their capacity.