The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has engaged the traditional institution and other relevant stakeholders in communities across Katsina State to tackle illegal migration and insecurity in border towns in the state.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, while in audience with the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, said the traditional institution has the vital role to play in curbing illegal migration and insecurity in the country.

Babandede, who is in Katsina on official visit, tasked traditional and religious leaders, particularly those at border communities in the state not to allow illegal migration and checkmate movement of non-Nigerians in their respective domains.

He said: “We developed a border management strategy document with the support of the United Nations Agency for Immigration funded by EU called border management strategy 2019—2023. In that strategy, we said we must engage traditional institutions because if we don’t engage them we will not succeed.”

He lamented that lack of implementation of Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) protocols at border communities has been the “biggest problem” confronting the service, but plans were on to reestablish it and ensure its implementation to curb insecurity.





”Nobody should enter or leave Nigeria without travel documents and I have provided travel documents to the commands. They have to certify a citizen as Nigerian citizen along the borders. People don’t like it but the time has come for that sacrifice,” he added.

Babandede said he would ensure that government officials, traditional rulers, cultural groups and religious bodies travelling to other neighbouring countries for preaching followed recognised border posts with relevant documents.

He said: “There are a lot of routes to the border in Katsina but if the communities are working together with the traditional rulers, anybody who decides to enter Nigeria through an illegal route and officer will not collect bribe and release him, we will be able to control this insecurity.”

Responding, Dr. Usman attributed the spate of insecurity bedevilling the country to the negligence of traditional institutions and governments at all levels but vowed to support the NIS to end the illegal migration at border communities.