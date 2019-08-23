<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zone ‘A’ headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS Ikeja, Lagos, has kicked off the e-registration exercise of migrants in line with the Federal Government directive.

Consequently, foreign nationals who intend to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days, are expected to report to the closest Migrant Registration Centre for registration.

Assistant Comptroller General in-charge of Zone ‘A’, ACG Mohammed Alfa, explained that the e-registration was free, adding that only migrants who had attained the age of 18 years would be attended to.

But he was quick to caution that “Migrants are not allowed to register by proxy. Expatriates in Lagos and Ogun environs have been advised to take advantage of the six months amnesty period given by the Federal Government to register accordingly. Such migrants are expected to declare the names of all their dependants.

“In light of the urgency and necessity of the registration, landlords, employers, religious and community leaders, should encourage migrants in their areas to comply with the directives accordingly. Migrants are expected to provide full information including their names, address and occupations to e-registration Centres”, he stated.

The Lagos State Command of the Service at Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, has earlier taken off on the e-registration, involving migrants of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), non-ECOWAS and non-African countries.