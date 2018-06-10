The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Seme Command, Lagos, at the launching of ‘Passport to Safe Migration’, called on Nigerians to shun irregular migration to avoid being abused, trafficked and falling into the hands of human organ harvesters.

Speaking during the occasion, held at Seme, Nigeria-Benin Republic border, Lagos State, the Comptroller, Dominic Asogwa, said that travelling without relevant documents was a passport to death.

“There is no need trying to be smuggled into other countries and have your vital organs harvested when you can go through the right process. When you are smuggled, it is obvious that you may fall into the hands of organ harvesters who may harvest your vital organs”, Asogha said.

He described the programme as vital and helpful to facilitate smooth and regular movement of persons along the border.

According to him, the programme was not only relevant but also timely when viewed against the backdrop of the Ease of Doing Business initiatives embarked upon by the Federal Government, especially in the area of transparency, synergy and information sharing among security agencies and other stakeholders.

In his speech, the Comptroller, Immigration Border Patrol, Lagos, Adedeji Abiodun, noted that the safe migration project was an enlightenment campaign to educate Nigerians on irregular migration.

Abiodun explained that the objectives of the programme include encouraging Nigeria to maximise the potential of migration, considering that the country is opportune to have a vibrant population with 70 per cent within the range of 40 years. “The desire to see people make informed decisions that will deter irregular migration and rather encourage regular migration is the delight of the NIS”, he added.