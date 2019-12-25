<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development has partnered with Katsina and nine other states in the production of medicinal plants and products for local use and exports.

The Director-General of the institute, Obi Adigwe, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja.

He said the partnership was aimed at harnessing phyto-medicinal potential of natural resources in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari had accepted to donate 5,000 hectares of land to enable the agency cultivate medicinal plants in the state for both local use and exportation.