



The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that activities of Nigeria’s foremost pharmaceutical institute, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), is being hampered by inadequate funding.

He said that despite the funding constraints, the institute has been able to record impressive achievements in carrying out its core mandate of research.





The minister, who undertook a tour of facilities at NIPRD on Thursday, said that the ministry will be reaching out to individuals and the private sector to attract funding support to help the institute carry out effective research.

Mamora listed some of the observable challenges facing the institute to include poor power supply, dilapidated infrastructure and obsolete machineries.

Earlier, the Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, said that the institute has made significant progress in the development of new drug regiment for treatment of Covid-19.