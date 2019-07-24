<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has initiated a multi-billion naira project that would improve the Internally Gen­erated Revenue (IGR) of all states of the federation, the NIPRD, Director General, Dr. Obi Adigwe, has said.

Saying the project was aimed at tapping the rich natural products that have pharmaceutical value in each state and has since com­menced in 10 states across the six geographical zones of the country.

Adigwe made this known when the executive of the As­sociation of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), led by its President, Mr Hassan Zag­gi, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, NI­PRD had since conducted research on the products and decided to start translating the research findings into products while at the same time improving access to healthcare and also meeting other economic ineeds that stakeholders were interest­ed in.

He, however, disclosed that some of the states that have commenced discussions to implement the project includ­ed Anambra, Ondo, Katsina, Lagos, Osun, Edo, Cross Riv­er and others, while noting that Kaduna State had gone far on the project.

His words: “It is a multi-billion dollar industry. Euca­lyptus is a multimillion-dol­lar industry. We have started engaging Katsina State for Azadirachta indica. The Katsina State project is fashioned against the Indi­an model.