The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has initiated a multi-billion naira project that would improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of all states of the federation, the NIPRD, Director General, Dr. Obi Adigwe, has said.
Saying the project was aimed at tapping the rich natural products that have pharmaceutical value in each state and has since commenced in 10 states across the six geographical zones of the country.
Adigwe made this known when the executive of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), led by its President, Mr Hassan Zaggi, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, yesterday.
According to him, NIPRD had since conducted research on the products and decided to start translating the research findings into products while at the same time improving access to healthcare and also meeting other economic ineeds that stakeholders were interested in.
He, however, disclosed that some of the states that have commenced discussions to implement the project included Anambra, Ondo, Katsina, Lagos, Osun, Edo, Cross River and others, while noting that Kaduna State had gone far on the project.
His words: “It is a multi-billion dollar industry. Eucalyptus is a multimillion-dollar industry. We have started engaging Katsina State for Azadirachta indica. The Katsina State project is fashioned against the Indian model.