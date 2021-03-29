



President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, has said it is against the interest of the country to secede.

He said the current agitation for secession in some parts of the country has been worsened by the failure of the government to acknowledge the role of proper communication in dousing ethnic tension, which is the core duty of the NIPR.

The NIPR President spoke with our correspondent on the sidelines of the combined Sixth Convocation Ceremony for the graduands of NIPR Professional Certificate and Diploma Programmes held in Lagos said relationship in Nigeria has become “frail.”

No fewer than 259 graduands were churned out in the two programmes, with a charge on them to project the integrity of the profession and be good ambassadors of the country.

Similarly, the NIPR inducted 56 new members who have now become professional PR practitioners in addition to the 122 inducted virtually on Thursday.

He said the agitation for secession would have been nipped in the bud if the government had engaged the services of NIPR to communicate effectively to all ethnic nationalities.

“The system has not given Public Relations the required attention that it deserves. If Public Relations and its ethics, ethos and strategies had been deployed, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“So what we are doing is to appeal to government to retrace its step, acknowledge the role that proper communication is supposed to play in the building and moulding of relationship where they crack. We are available and we are ready to deploy our expertise to ensure that we draw the country from the precipice that it seems to be heading towards,” he said.





He advocated for a more united country, saying secession would not be in the interest of anybody.

Sirajo added, “I will definitely not be one of those who believe that it is in the interest of the country to secede. The entire world is gradually moving into unity, not disunity. The bigger we are the better for us.

“This country is one of the most endowed countries in the world. There is no country that is better endowed, that is diverse, divergent and that is heterogenous in terms of distribution of amenities, in terms of distribution of resources like Nigeria. This is what is required for proper development so that everybody brings their endowment to the table for the benefit of all.

“But if you go your own way, I go my own way, we are going to be diminished. So we should come together. If you are an expert in technology, bring it on, if you are an expert in farming, bring it on. If you are an expert in anything, bring it on.

“I won’t definitely advocate for secession. In fact I will rather ask for more unity but a more purposeful unity, a unity in which we respect one another and we don’t look down on one another.”

During the induction of new members, the President charged them and other practitioners to take up the gauntlet to changing the narrative of this country.

Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, who chaired the convocation ceremony said the present moments call for intelligent, skilled, strategic thinkers as professional perception managers in public and private sectors to confront the challenges of nation building.