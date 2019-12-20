<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senior staff members of the Nigeria Postal Service yesterday protested at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja against plans to cede stamp duty collections to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

They insisted that NIPOST is statutory mandated to collect stamp duties.

The General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, Ayo Olorunfemi, said: “We wonder whether FIRS will take over the responsibility of Nigerian Customs because they are collecting import duties.”

It was gathered that the current amendment of the Stamp Duty Act by the National Assembly according to the workers Union is being done to allow the FIRS to be the agency collecting stamp duty on electronic transactions.

Responding, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the government would look into the matter.