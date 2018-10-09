



The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) on Tuesday said the post still enjoyed relevance as a veritable means of communication in spite of the dominance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Zonal Manager, NIPOST Kaduna, Mr Steven Mbaya made this known during the World Post Day, which had the theme: “The Post: Delivering good to the world”.

Mbaya said that the day was set aside to showcase the gains, challenges and prospects of the post in today’s contemporary world.

“It is no longer news that businesses are transacted via internet but the post still completes the circle,” he said.

He said that the post had taken advantage of the opportunities provided by ICT to enhance its service delivery by remodeling its service to suit the demands of customers.

According to him, NIPOST had remodeled its traditional money order to an online electronic money transfer which involved deposits and withdrawals from any bank in Nigeria.

Mbaya said that items sent through the post could be monitored through track and trace mechanism from the point of dispatch to that of delivery.

“All these innovations are as a result of proliferation of the internet which we see complimenting the services rather than the erroneous perception that it impedes on the post,” he stressed.

The Director-General, International Postal Union (IPU), International Bureau, Mr Bishar Hussein stated that the post which had been a major player in global e-commerce had enjoyed customers’ trust as reliable and affordable.

He therefore encouraged everyone to appreciate postmen and women whose daily dedication had facilitated communication between all citizens.

“As we mark World Post Day today, let us celebrate trust, reliability and security as the hallmark of postal services worldwide,” he said.