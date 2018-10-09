



No fewer than 36 banking centres have been opened by the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) in the South East, the Zonal Manager, Dr Asuquo Abianga has said.

Abianga disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 2018 World Post Day.

He said that the essence of the centres was to provide financial facilities to the unbanked populace in the zone.

He said that the facilities were cited in the remotest parts of the zone as a way of ensuring inclusion in the provision of infrastructure.

He said that due to the inability of certain players in the private sector to provide certain amenities “most communities rely on us as a one-stop-shop for their services.

“The post office provides social inclusion to capture people living isolated and disaster prone areas.

“With our manpower, millions of unbanked people are covered and we are leveraging on technology to achieve this,” he said.

Abianga said that the post had the largest network, competitiveness, security, pricing and reliability to achieve such feat.

He said that the Postmaster General, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi had made laudable efforts to reposition NIPOST with the reforms.

The zonal manager said that the reforms were aimed at attaining strategic importance as well as increasing the operational efficiency, accessibility and penetration of the post.

He said that in spite of the daunting challenges facing the NIPOST, the management had gone ahead to make an indelible mark in driving the industry.

“NIPOST has steadily evolved from providing traditional postal services such as sales of postage stamps, mail delivery to game changing products and services,” he said.

Abianga named their new services as E-stamp, NIPOST Youth Engagement Strategy, Address Verification System, E-Money Order, agency banking and others.

The zonal manager said that the agency banking was to serve the unbanked areas and to promote financial inclusion of the Federal Government.

He said that the advent of Information Communication Technology (ICT) had enhanced NIPOST as a multi product and service organisation to create wealth for Nigerians, especially the youths.

Abianga called on the well meaning Nigerians and the private sector to partner with NIPOST in its new mandate of promoting the educational and economic growth of the country.

The theme of the 2018 celebration is ‘The Post Delivering Goods to the World’.

The highlight of the celebration was a road show by members of staff of NIPOST.