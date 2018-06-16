The Courier Regulatory Department of the Nigerian Postal Service on Saturday said that standards must be maintained in the courier industry to meet global best practices.

The General Manager of NIPOST CRD, Dr Ishaya Diwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that poor standards would impact negatively on business and portray Nigeria in a bad light.

Diwa said: “Since 2002 when NIPOST CRD was introduced, maintaining standards has been our job, and it will remain so.

“Unfortunately, people want the easy way out and tend to do things the wrong way but we say that, in NIPOST, standards must be maintained”

Diwa said that NIPOST would not give illegal courier operators an opportunity to thrive.

According to him, NIPOST will not hesitate to shut down and revoke licences of courier companies performing below standards.

He said: “Some of the challenges that NIPOST face have to do with people knowing what is right and failing to do it.

“This should not be so.”

He said that NIPOST had been able to streamline businesses of some weak courier companies to improve their operations.

He said: “However, those that intentionally break the rules are made to face the full penality.”

According to the official, 107 courier companies have no encumbrances, while up to 300 have yet to make full payment for their licenses.

According to him, renewal of licences are done every January and June.

He said: “In the last two years, NIPOST has been very tough on illegal courier operators. Last month, six companies were sealed off and 17 licences revoked; it is ongoing.”

He appealed to courier operators to do the right thing in the interest of both parties.

Diwa said: “It is not the desire of NIPOST to clamp down on operators and arrest and prosecute them, but NIPOST has to do it to ensure the right environment.”