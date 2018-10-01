.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

An ICT expert and former Squadron Leader in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Adefolajuwon Amoo (rtd) has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), to impose new tariffs worth N180 billion per annum on Nigerians.

This was even as he also alleged an intellectual property infringement and violation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s executive order number 5 by the Director-General of NIPOST, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi.

He alleged that the NIPOST under the leadership of Adegbuyi stole his idea to the Federal Government into promoting a foreign technology called “What3words” owned by Mr Chris Sheldrik, a UK-based company, which is contrary to President Buhari’s Executive Order number 5 which gives priority to indigenous innovation so as to replace foreign technologies.

He said he had an idea to solving the challenges surrounding the navigation to addresses through a mobile app called “GridCodes” patented it, and is available globally for assured navigation to locations on earth, adding that the mobile app is simple to use and requires no direct investment from government and also does not require payment from citizens.

According to him, GridCodes would eliminate the problems of Nigeria and any developing country that doesn’t have a national infrastructure of codified addresses, adding that in the Americas, Asia and Europe, the national infrastructure of zip codes and post codes built by governments over decades for codifying addresses has enabled these societies to effectively manage their security, businesses, commerce, economic policy and a host of other national issues.

Speaking at a press briefing, weekend in Abuja, Amoo alleged that NIPOST poached the essentials of GridCodes and combined them with What3words in other to produce an aberrated system that will potentially impoverish Nigerians by collecting a potential N180 billion from them annually.

“As a true patriot and a product of the public sector, in January of this year, I began to offer GridCodes to the Federal Government for adoption as the national system for codification of physical addresses in Nigeria for free.

“I made this offer of GridCodes through a letter to Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, the Director General of NIPOST and the letter was received by NIPOST on 18th January, 2018.

“I found out to my consternation that NIPOST had on 31st, July 2018, 7 months after I wrote to the DG, released an app that both poached and attempted to disenfranchise my own product. Not only did NIPOST unethically hack my technology, but is also misleading the federal government into promoting a foreign technology called What3words, contrary to Mr President’s Executive Order no 5.”

He further added: “It is therefore imperative to alert citizens to the real and potential pitfalls we all will face if an immediate stop is not put to NIPOST’s misdemeanours. In addition to bringing the issue to the attention of those at the highest levels of government who I trust will act soon.

“I also deem it necessary to hold this press conference to refute the claims the post master general of NIPOST has made in the public domain as well. I, very respectfully call upon the federal government to intervene and save Nigerians from this aberration of what is supposed to be a revolutionary indigenous technology.”

Reacting, spokesman of NIPOST, Frank Alao, said the allegations were baseless. He described the NIPOST boss as a sincere person, who is neither a thief or a liar.