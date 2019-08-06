<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Institute of Building, NIOB, has urged the National Assembly to give legal backing to the proposed National Building Code, NBC, to ensure that activities of building engineers are guided by law.

NIOB also noted that one of the reasons for the meeting in Rivers State was to market the idea of creating building departments in universities within the state, regretting that none of the universities in Rivers State offers building as a course.

President of NIOB, Mr. Kenneth Nnabuife-Nduka, spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, during the 49th Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting of the body tagged, “Health, Safety, Enforcement and Professionalism for Sustainable Development in the Construction Industry.”

According to him, if the code was given legal teeth, any builder involved in any building would be watched by law. He lamented that at the moment, there were no laws that stipulate punishment for builders involved in a collapsed building project.

He expressed concern over the rate of building collapse, adding that there ought to be better and stiffer policies implemented to guide against the menace.

He said: “We are calling on the National Assembly to give a legal backing to the National Building Code and for states to domesticate same. The comprehensive document identifies problems, causes of the problem and what should be done.”