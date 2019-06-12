<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila for emerging as the leaders of the 9th National Assembly.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, described their emergence as “a new dawn different from the duplicity and perfidy that characterised the 8th National Assembly” led by immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and an ex-Speaker, Dogara.

“The President also salutes all the national legislators and their political parties for their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

“He commends the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country,” the statement added.

Buhari advised the leadership to use their exalted positions to work for the interest of Nigerians.

The President also touched on executive-legislature relationship, saying, “The executive does not desire a rubber stamp legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all arms of government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent.”

The President added, “Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved…This is for the ultimate good of the nation.”

He also called on the contestants, who lost the election to “be gallant in defeat, and join hands with the victors who should exhibit magnanimity and eschew vindictiveness.”