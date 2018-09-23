About nine local government in Katsina State are to benefit from the N144 million earmarked by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to revitalise the education standard of the state.

The benefiting councils, according to UNICEF, are Kankia, Safana, Kankara, Batsari, Baure, Mani, Rimi, Sabuwa and Faskari.

The UNICEF Education Specialist in charge of Katsina, Muntaka Mukhtar Muhammad, stated this during the inauguration of a project implementation monitoring committee of the organisation at the State Universal Basic Education Board’s (SUBEB) headquarters at the weekend.

He said that 95 primary and integrated Qur’anic schools in the affected local governments would benefit from the fund.

“UNICEF earmarked N144 million where each school would benefit with a project that is worth N1.5 million. I applauded Katsina State Government for its efforts on restoring the lost glory of education in the state,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari Daura, lauded the complementary support of UNICEF in the development of elementary education in the state.

He maintained that in spite of government’s commitment towards improving the education sector, donor agencies offer their support, which he said has complemented government’s efforts.

Daura, who is also the chairman of the committee, charged members to cooperate and justify the confidence reposed in them, urging the benefitting communities to make good use of the projects executed.