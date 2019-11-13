<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and other eight other governors are currently in Seattle, United States of America (USA).

The governors were part of a delegation of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for a meeting facilitated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation in concert with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to a statement released my Governor Tambuwal’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, the roundtable discussion between the NGF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Dangote Foundation, is “focused on health care issues and human capital development.”

He also quoted Governor Tambuwal as saying: “Interactive sessions in which my colleagues and I participated along with the foundations’ teams, key federal and state level sector health leaders from Nigeria, brainstormed on the link between health and human capital development.

“The conference also discussed current country performance, benchmarking local and international development indicators, and engagement of participants in solution-based learnings and discussions to co-create opportunities for improved health and human capital development.”

Other governors at the two day meeting held at the headquarters of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation were: Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno).

Other governors were also represented at the event while both foundations were represented by their chairmen, Mr Bill Gates and Mr Aliko Dangote.