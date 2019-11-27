<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops of 121 Battalion deployed at Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) yesterday conducted a fighting patrol along the Mararaba Junction – Kirawa road in the same LGA.

The patrol, led to the killing 3 Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers while others escaped into the forest.

A statement from Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator on Wednesday said, Items captured in the aftermath of the encounter include 81 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, food items and 7 bicycles belonging to the criminals.

Col. Aminu also said several operations were carried out with success from gallant troops who continued to push on taking the fight to the terrorists’ strongholds.

”In another display of courage, bravery and professionalism, troops of 29 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Borgozo in Kaga LGA of Borno State overwhelmed some marauding Boko Haram criminals. The criminal Boko Haram elements who had dared the lethality of the troops with an uncoordinated attack on the troops’ location were overwhelmed by own troops.

“At the end of the brief encounter, 3 Boko Haram criminals were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds as evidenced by the traces of blood discovered along their escape route. Additionally, one AK 47 Rifle, 7 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 86 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 300 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 3 camel bags and one black Boko Haram flag were recovered by the troops in the aftermath of the encounter.

“Regrettably, one officer and 2 soldiers were wounded in action. The wounded personnel are in stable condition and responding to treatment in a military medical facility.

“In a similar encounter, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed at Banki Junction in Bama LGA, Borno State while responding to a Boko Haram attempted attack on their location neutralized one Boko Haram criminal and captured 2 AK 47 Rifles and 60 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Relatedly, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in Damboa LGA of Borno State swiftly responded to a distress call by some residents of Grijan Village along Damboa – Chibok road. The Boko Haram criminals who were sighted massing up to attack the Village were pursued by troops. During the pursuit, 2 Boko Haram criminals were neutralized and 4 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 32 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one bandolier, one military jungle hat and one locally made bomb were captured from the insurgents.

“Similarly, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed at Pulka in Bama LGA of Borno State sprung a successful ambush at a known Boko Haram criminals’ crossing point along Banki Junction – Pulka road. During the ambush, 3 Boko Haram criminals believed to be logistics suppliers were neutralised while conveying various food items to the desperate insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

“In yet another development, troops of 152 Battalion deployed at Firgi in Bama LGA of Borno State arrested a suspected Boko Haram member at a CheckPoint. The suspect was apprehended in possession of one empty case of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition (used for making suicide vest), one tap head and some electronic devices for making explosive devices.

“Additionally, following reliable information from well-meaning Nigerians, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade arrested a high profile Boko Haram criminal informant and logistics supplier, Bulama Saleh at Shuwari Village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect recently supplied cows to Boko Haram insurgents.

“Also, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade while on a Stop and Search Operation at Balbaya Village in Bayo LGA of Borno State arrested 4 Boko Haram criminals’ fuel suppliers conveying 90 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Tetteba, a border town in Yobe State. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspects, Ibrahim Sale Jibrin, Haruna Mallam, Shuaibu Muktar and Salisu regularly supply fuel to Boko Haram criminals hibernating around Gorgore Camp,” the statements said.