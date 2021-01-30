



The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The PPE were donated to NIMC staff members for their safety and applicants in the fight against COVID-19.

Kayode Adegoke, NIMC Head of Corporate Communications disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Adegoke explained that donation in line with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami’s resolve to ensure smooth enrolment of National Identity Number, NIN.





The statement reads: “The donation of the PPE was in furtherance of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim’s (Pantami) resolve to ensure NIMC Enrolment Centers across the country are well equipped towards the smooth enrollment of Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.

“The PPE items donated include: Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks, Hand-held Thermometer, and others.”

The items were received on behalf of the Management and Staff of the NIMC by the DG/CEO, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, General Manager, Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Services, Hajjia Hadiza Alli Dagabana, Senior Special Assistant to the DG/CEO, Mrs. Uche Chigbo, and the Union President, Comrade Lucky Ashekhokai.