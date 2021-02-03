



The Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, has warned farmers against early planting as rainfall is predicted to start earlier than expected.

NIMET prediction was contained in its 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction published on Tuesday.

The report also shows that the growing season will be normal in most parts of the country, saying the earliest onset date is likely to occur on March 1, 2021.

“While the latest date is anticipated to be around 29th June in the northernmost parts of the country “, the report added.

The agency also noted that the cessation of the rainfall is expected around Katsina and northern parts of Sokoto around October 9, while the latest cessation date is anticipated on December 25 over the entire Niger Delta region.





But, the ending dates of the rainfall are predicted to be likely normal in most places except for a few places where the termination dates are anticipated to be a little earlier or later than usual.

“The 2021 length of the growing season is expected to span between 110 days in the extreme north and over 300 days in the south. Most places are expected to have their usual length of season, however, a few places such as Lagos and the FCT are likely to have a shorter length of season, differing by a few days (about 5 – 14 days)”, NIMET said.

Newsmen report that the standard to fiery annual rainfall amount is expected for most parts of the country, while below-normal rainfall totals are also expected in few North-Western parts such as Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kano States.