The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted of thunderstorm and rain activities with cloudy weather conditions cover most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Monday, predicted morning thunderstorms over the eastern half of the central states like Abuja, Lokoja, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi, Jalingo with cloudy morning over the western half.

It added that thunderstorms were likely over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience morning thunderstorms over Kano, Gusau, Kaduna, Kebbi , Nguru, Potiskum, Damaturu, Maiduguri with partly cloudy to cloudy condition over Sokoto.

It also predicted afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the northeast and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the northwest with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience early morning mist over Benin, Asaba, Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Umuahia, Owerri in the morning.

NiMet predicted: “Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated over Shaki, Ikeja, Akure, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Ado and Iseyin. There are chances of rains over Uyo, Calabar, and Eket axis in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Sustained influx of moist winds will enhance prospects of precipitation over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours.”