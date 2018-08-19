The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted increased thunderstorms across the country with cloudy conditions expected to prevail over the northern region for Monday.

NiMet disclosed this in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday.

It predicted thunderstorms over Nguru, Damaturu, Dutse, Maiduguri, Gusau and Kano during the morning hours, adding that later in the day, thunderstorms would be expected over most parts of the region.

The agency said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the ranges of 29 – 32 degree celsius and 21 – 22 degree celsius respectively.

It predicted thunderstorms and rains over Bauchi, Lokoja, Yola, Lafia, Gombe, Bida, Ilorin and Abuja during the morning hours with scattered thunderstorms and rains across the central region later in the day.

NiMet said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27 – 33 degree celsius and 22 – 23 degree celsius respectively except for Jos that would be between 23 and 15 degree celsius.

The agency envisaged rains over the inland cities of Ikom, Awka, Abakaliki, Enugu, Iseyin, Ibadan, Osogbo, Abakaliki and the coastal cities of the south east while the south west would be mostly cloudy in the morning.

It predicted rains over the South-west and South-east including their coastal areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency added that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27- 31 degree celsius and 21 – 25 degree celsius respectively.