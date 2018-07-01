The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects if thunderstorms and rains over the central states such as Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Bauchi, Gombe, Jos, Yola and Mambila Plateau axis on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 19 to 26 degrees celsius.

It added that localised thunderstorm and rains were also probable over Minna, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi and Jalingo in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted isolated rains over the southern cities in the morning and afternoon hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 19 to 23 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thunderstorms over Dutse, Katsina, Kano, Zaria, Gusau, Maiduguri, Sokoto and their environs in the morning hours.

“Later in the day localized thunderstorms are expected over the entire region with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the country within the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.