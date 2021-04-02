



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across the country from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy skies over the North and the North Central regions throughout the forecast period on Friday.

It further predicted that Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Kwara would be under partly cloudy and hazy skies.

According to NiMet, hazy skies with few cloud cover will prevail over the Inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

The agency forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the Coastal cities of the South in the morning,

It further forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Cross River, Lagos, Delta, Ogun, Rivers and Bayelsa later in the day.

“On Saturday, dust haze conditions are expected over the Northern part of the country throughout the forecast period. Sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.





“Hazy skies with few cloud cover will prevail over the Inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the Coastal cities of South in the morning with prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom during afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze in good visibility is expected over the entire North and the North central regions throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

It envisaged hazy skies with few cloud cover to prevail over the Inland cities of the South throughout the forecast

period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the Coastal cities in the morning with prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Ondo and Cross River during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.