



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunshine and haziness from Saturday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy skies over the Northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

According to it, the North Central cities should be in partly cloudy skies during the morning hours.

The agency forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Southern Benue and Southern Nasarawa in the afternoon and evening hours.

It envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Cross River states in the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Sunday, Sunny and hazy skies should prevail over the Northern part of the country with prospects of dust haze over Borno, Yobe and Jigawa within the forecast period.





“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the North Central cities during the morning hours with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa and Federal capital Territory during the afternoon and evening period.

“It should be mostly cloudy skies over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states during the morning hours,” it said.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo and the entire Coastal cities of the South.

NiMet predicted sunny and hazy skies over the Northern region with prospects of dust haze over Borno, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Gombe and Jigawa during the forecast period.

It envisaged partly cloudy to sunny skies over the North Central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kwara and Kogi during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies should prevail over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

“Also, with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Enugu, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers , Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Delta states during the afternoon and evening hours,” NiMet predicted.