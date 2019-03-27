<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospects of thundery activities over most parts of Nigeria on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 41 and 16 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 37 to 39 and 11 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Port Harcourt and Yenegoa axis in the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are likely over the region with day and night temperatures of 34 to 35 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the north, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states.

“There are chances of localized thunderstorm over the inland and coastal parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.