



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm and moderate/light rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Thursday, predicted cloudy to partly cloudy morning over the central states with chances of thunderstorm over Mambila Plateau and Makurdi axis.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over Abuja, southern Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Minna, Jalingo, Lokoja and Lafia during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions with slim chances of thunderstorm over southern Kebbi later in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted that northern states would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 40 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy morning with prospects of thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Awka and light rains over Calabar, Eket and Portharcourt axis.

NiMet predicted: “Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms/moderate rains are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy conditions are also expected over the north with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the central cities and the southern region in the next 24 hours.”