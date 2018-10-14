



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of rains and thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday, predicted cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the central states during the morning hours.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Lokoja, Makurdi, Minna and Lafia during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning over the Inland cities with prospect of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the coast and light rain over Lagos axis.

“Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There would be partly cloudy conditions over the north with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the central cities and the southern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.