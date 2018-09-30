The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities with cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday, predicted cloudy morning over the central States with thunderstorms in Mambila Plateau, Jalingo, Yola and Jos.

It added that there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over most parts with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It predicted chances of scattered thunderstorms over Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Lokoja, and Niger later in the day with day and night temperatures of 26 to 33 and 16 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted that Southern States would experience cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket axis.

“Rains accompanied by storms are likely over the inland and the coast in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over the central and the inland cities with chances of rain along the coast within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.