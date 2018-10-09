



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday, predicted cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the central cities with chances of moderate rains over southern Kaduna, Jos and Jalingo in the morning.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were likely over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy morning with chances of thundery activities over Kano, Katsina and Dutse during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted that northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 37 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning over the inland and coast of the southwest with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the coastal belt of the southeast.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected to prevail over the region with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over some parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.