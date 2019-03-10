



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thundery activities over Mambilla plateau, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo and Bida in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency also predicted that Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning and localised thunderstorms over Benin, Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the north while partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms activities over the southern part of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.