The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Wednesday with prospect of isolated thunderstorms over Minna and Abuja axis during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that isolated thunderstorms were also expected to prevail over Jos, Mambilla plateau, Kaduna and part of Niger state in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 31 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted isolated rain showers over Osogbo, Akure, Ado, Lagos, Abeokuta, Shaki, Iseyin, Ilorin, Obudu, Enugu, Abakaliki, Owerri and Abia later in the day.

According to NiMet, northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the morning with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 40 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Later in the day, prospects of isolated thunderstorms are likely over places such as Yola, Gombe, Bauchi axis and Yelwa.

“Cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains showers over some parts of the country with varying intensities are anticipated in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.