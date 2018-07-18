The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the Central States of the country such as Bauchi, Kaduna, Abuja, Minna and Zaria axis on Thursday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 31 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms over Kaduna, Lafia, Minna, Jalingo, Ilorin, Makurdi and Lokoja axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy conditions with prospects of rains over Shaki and Iseyin axis during the morning hours.

It also predicted prospects of rains over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thunderstorms over some parts such as Gusau, Katsina, Nguru, Kano and Dutse during the morning hours.

“However, there are chances of more thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 32 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated with prospects of thunderstorms and rains across most parts of the country within the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.