The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy morning conditions over the central states of the country on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over Kaduna.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 35 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorms activities were expected over places like Jos, Abuja, Yola, Jalingo, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and their environs later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience increased cloudiness, expected over most parts with chances of rains over Port-Harcourt and Eket axis during the morning hours.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms/rain over places like Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Ogoja Ibadan, Awka, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa, Warri, and their environs during the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet further predicted that the southern cities would have day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 34 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over most parts with chances of thunderstorms activities over Maiduguri, Yobe, Kano, Gombe, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms activities are expected over Sokoto, Yelwa and environs with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 40 and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities are anticipated over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.