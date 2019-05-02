<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country for Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy condition over the central states with possibilities of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Ilorin and Kaduna in the morning.

It also predicted more chances of thunderstorms over most places in the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorm over Yelwa axis in the morning with day and night temperatures of 38 to 40 and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions with few chances of rains over Yenegoa, Eket and Calabar in the morning hours.

“Widespread thunderstorms are expected over this region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 23 to 25 degrees celsius.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely over the northern parts of the country.

“However, there are possibilities of widespread thunderstorms and rains over parts of the central and southern states in the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.