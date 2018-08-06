The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy conditions in most parts of the country with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted thunderstorms and rains over the Northern States of Sokoto, Gusua, Kano, Katsina, Zaria and their environs in the morning hours.

It said thunderstorms and rains were also anticipated over places like Maiduguri, Nguru and Potiskum later in the day.

According to the prediction, day and night temperature in the region is expected to be in the range of 29 – 30 degree celsius and 21- 24 degree Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicts chances of rains over the Central States of Jos, Minna, Southern Kaduna and environs during the morning hours.

The agency said places like Jos, Lafia, Bauchi and environs were expected to experience thunderstorms and rains during the afternoon and evening hours.

Day and night temperatures in the region will be in the range of 28-32 degree Celsius and 20 – 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Cloudy morning is anticipated over the southern states region. Later in the day these conditions are expected to persist with chances of rains over the coastal axis.

NiMet predicted: “Day and night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 27- 30 degree Celsius and 19-23 degree Celsius respectively.”