The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is set to commence bilateral cooperation with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on meteorological information and data sharing for improved service delivery.

Prof. Sani Mashi, Director-General/CEO of NiMet, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Muntari Ibrahim, General Manager, Public Relations Unit, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mashi said that the collaboration was a fallout of the meeting with the management of the India Meteorological Department on South-South Inter-agency Cooperation during his visit to India.

He said that NiMet had so much to benefit from the Indians, especially in the areas of Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), Sensor Design, Satellite Meteorology and Research.

According to him, NiMet is to submit a formal request and a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to IMD on the cooperation.

“It is my firm conviction that collaboration of NiMet with other such agencies and organisations will improve the service delivery of the agency.

“The India Meteorological Department, established 143 years ago, is the national meteorological service of the country and the principal government agency in all matters relating to meteorology, seismology and other allied subjects.

“Once established, this bilateral cooperation will be of mutual benefit to both countries.

Mashi said that he had discussed the modalities for the implementation of the proposed MoU with Nigerian High Commission in India.