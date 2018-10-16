



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of scattered thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Tuesday, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Makurdi, Lafia, Ibi, Jalingo, Yelwa and Mambila Plateau.

It also predicted cloudy afternoon and evening and scattered thunderstorms over.

Abuja, Minna, Jos and Kaduna show day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 17 to 25 Degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions over throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 23 to 25 Degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience thunderstorms and rains over the entire region during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are likely over most parts of the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 21 to 24 Degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms and rains are expected over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours.”