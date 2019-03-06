



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with chances of scattered thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Minna, Lokoja, Mambilla plateau and environs in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted dust haze over Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Yola with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions over the northwest cities such as Sokoto, Gusau and kebbi and dust haze with visibility of one to three kilometres and local visibility of 1000m.

It further predicted chances of localised thunderstorm over Yelwa in the afternoon with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with prospects of scattered thunderstorms in afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“With dust being raised at the source region, dust haze conditions are likely over most places in the north.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over some central cities down to some part of the southern region over the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.